The Holy Family Knights of Columbus Council No. 9088 recently held their 14th Annual Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday Dinner and raised $9,000 for charity.
A check for $4,500 was presented to Hospice of South Texas and one for $4,500 was presented to Bethlehem Home.
The KC’s wish to express sincere appreciation to all who contributed and made this even a great success.
