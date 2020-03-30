Despite the current school shut down, the Port O’Connor Lil’ Sprouts Learning Garden still blooms with all the children’s hopes for a brighter future.
A few weeks ago, the Port O’Connor School’s Lil’ Sprout’s gardening program was dealt a blow and their garden shed had collapsed.
Within the first two hours of posting on Facebook to our tiny community asking for help in building a new one, we were overwhelmed with support. Within a few days, fellow parent and contractor Gilbert Carilles donated his time and skill set to building the shed of the students dreams. The new 12-foot-by-8-foot shed will have tons of shelves, storage and was given clear fiberglass roofing so it could double as a greenhouse.
Port O’Connor School, teachers, staff and students would like to thank the following for all they have done and provided to help make their program a success: Francis Alexander, Marie and Robbie Hawes, Janice Stadler, Donna Morris, Gilbert Carilles and family, the Thomas family, Calhoun County 4H and so many more who anonymously donated and dropped off various plants.
Thank you for being Port O’Connor Strong and more importantly teaching our children how to come together in times of need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.