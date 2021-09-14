The Victoria Lions Club recently donated $1,000 to the VISD Education Foundation to help further their mission to generate and distribute resources to Victoria school district that enrich teaching, inspire learning and enhance opportunities for students to become contributing members of our society.
“Thank you, Lions, for your kind gift supporting our students and educators as we come together in support of public education,” said Robin Harkey, executive director of Victoria ISD Education Foundation.
