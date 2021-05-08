Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Victoria West Warriors boys soccer teams collected trash in North Victoria

Players who took part in the task are, listed alphabetically, Gavin Frost, Elijah Gonzalez, Mateo Lauper, Jacob Madrigal, Tommy Perez, Colin Prejean, Ashton Richter, Armando Rojas, Damian Rojas, Fernando Rojas, Paul Rojas, Wynn Sciba, Trevor Seerden, and Justis Trenck.

 Photo submitted by Rachel Adame

The Victoria West Warriors Boys soccer teams recently accomplished a significant amount of cleanup work in North Victoria.

Participants from both varsity and junior varsity teams collected about 50 bags of trash and debris in and along Spring Creek.

Not only was it a great team building experience, but also something great for our community.

