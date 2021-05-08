The Victoria West Warriors Boys soccer teams recently accomplished a significant amount of cleanup work in North Victoria.
Participants from both varsity and junior varsity teams collected about 50 bags of trash and debris in and along Spring Creek.
Not only was it a great team building experience, but also something great for our community.
(0) comments
