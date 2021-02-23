On Feb. 20 volunteers gathered at Hopkins and Crain elementary schools to serve the Victoria County community. Most volunteers were from the Goliad, Schroeder and Raisin areas.
One volunteer group served 820 plates at Hopkins Elementary School, while the other volunteer group served 833 plates at Crain Elementary School.
The Hopkins volunteer group was lead by Dana Bigham and the youngest volunteer was Kanaya Love.
It was definitely a pleasure serving side-by-side with some amazing ladies and gentlemen that came together for a great cause, said MaryJane Johnson, one of the volunteers.
A great big thank you to Bobby Burnett for getting all the volunteers together. Not only did he help with donations, cooking and volunteers, once he left Victoria County he bought 100 hot meals from The Texan in Goliad for residents that were still without electricity and water.
