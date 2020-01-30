For most people, influenza is a nuisance, an aggravation and an inconvenience in their daily lives.
But realistically, the flu is a severe illness – one that must be dealt with quickly and seriously.
Consider these alarming estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An estimated 15 million people nationwide caught the flu between Oct. 1 and Jan. 18. About 7 million of those visited a doctor, and 140,000 victims were hospitalized. The CDC estimates 8,200 people have died so far this flu season.
When it attacks, the flu means business, and it can arrive in various types and subtypes of viruses.
Shannon Geistman, a registered nurse at the Victoria County Public Health Department, said the peak of the flu season is usually between November and about the end of February or early March.
Exact numbers of cases are not available because doctors and health care facilities are not required to report the flu to the health department. But Geistman estimates the number of flu cases this season is higher than last year.
Throughout the Crossroads, the flu is invading one of its more vulnerable demographics – children. In recent weeks, public schools in Goliad, Hallettsville and Shiner have all had to close because of flu outbreaks. Officials sanitized surfaces to fight the virus.
The flu is airborne and when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, the microscopic droplets can travel up to 6 feet away, Geistman said. When those droplets are inhaled by others, the flu has just found new victims.
In mid-December, Geistman explained in an article that symptoms of the flu are abrupt onset of fever, body aches, cough and congestion. Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea can also occur. Some people, such as older residents, young children, and people with certain medical conditions, are at higher risk of serious flu complications such as pneumonia that can result in hospitalizations and death.
She also offered wise advice to guard against getting the flu.
- Anyone 6 months of age and older should get an annual flu shot.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing and sneezing. If a tissue is not available, cough or sneeze into the elbow area of your arm.
- Regular and frequent hand-washing will reduce spreading germs. Wash hands with soap and water frequently and before and after certain activities, such as preparing food or eating, as well as after bathroom breaks.
- Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth with your hands to keep from spreading germs on your hand to these areas. Clean and disinfect frequently touched areas, like doorknobs, keyboards, work spaces and cabinets.
Flu season will linger for about another month or more, and the best protection is still a flu vaccination.
“And it’s not too late to get one,” Geistman said. That flu shot may be the one step that keeps you and your friends and co-workers safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.