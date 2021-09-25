Victoria has long had a shortage of affordable housing.
But that is starting to improve.
Victoria is working to bring almost 500 new apartments to the city’s workforce population. Recently the city council approved financing bonds for a 324-unit complex on Odem Street in the Silver City neighborhood, in the city’s Southside.
Also, under construction is Enchanted Gardens Apartments, a 168-unit gated facility on North Ben Jordan Street.
Both complexes will be funded through bonds approved by the Victoria Housing Finance Corporation. In both cases, the developers are responsible for paying back the bonds.
Additional funding for the Ben Jordan project is from the state tax credit program.
The Silver City project will also seek the state tax credit.
The best part is the city is not on the hook for any of the funding.
Since 1979, the city has had the housing finance corporation to help with financing housing projects. The use of this public nonprofit financing tool speaks highly for those who know and understand the housing needs in the city.
The city believes in it so much that affordable housing is part of the city’s 2035 comprehensive plan.
The projects are smart investments for the city. The Silver City Apartments are especially important because they will go a long way to help revitalize the city’s Southside.
Southside revitalization was a goal of former Mayor Rawley McCoy and of current Mayor Jeff Bauknight.
When the developer first approached city officials about the project, they encouraged the developer to search out property in the Silver City area, said Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne.
That was a smart move. The affordable housing will bring more working people to the area which in exchange will attract more businesses to develop in that area as well as along the nearby highway.
Revitalizing the Southside is crucial. You can’t have a successful growing city if a large part of it – in this case the Southside — is ignored. These apartments show the city is heading in the right direction.
The apartments will be modern homes designed for families. The complex will have 134 three-bedroom units and 36 four-bedroom units. The Silver City complex will also offer English as a Second Language programs as well as a center for families to gather.
The Enchanted Gardens will be mostly one- and two-bedroom units.
But residents of both places must have an income to qualify to live there. The residents must earn at least 60 % of average median income for the city, or about $45,000, Etienne said.
The complexes are privately owned and are not public housing.
Looking ahead, the city is preparing for additional development in those two areas. The city’s sales tax committee is expected to approve spending about $500,000 in each area to improve drainage so additional homes and businesses can be built.
The city is also looking at ways for more people to own homes. The city is working with several developers to create a program to build affordable housing in the $165,000 to $220,000 range on existing lots in the city.
The city is behind the state and nation in the percent of residents who are homeowners. The city has about 55% home ownership compared to the state’s 65% and the nation’s 64%, Etienne said.
As the city works to develop affordable rental housing as well as homeownership, it is working to make the city more attractive to new businesses that want to move to Victoria.
The work is long overdue and a sign the city and its leaders are working to help the city grow, which is commendable.
