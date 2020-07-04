As the new General Manager of the Victoria Advocate, I thought it might be helpful to our readers to introduce myself and let you know a little about my background, and my expectations for our newspaper moving forward.
I received my Bachelor of Science in Communications and MBA from the other UT (Tennessee, that is). During those student years I had the good luck to meet and marry Sarah Hubbard Coleman. Forty years and two great daughters later, she still is glad to see me when I get home in the evening. One of our daughters is in the Austin area, and our first grandchild was born in January of this year. Nothing like being a short drive down the road from your grandchild.
For the last 27 years I had the pleasure of working for a family owned newspaper group in Tennessee. The last three years I served as publisher, and was fortunate to have a strong news staff that won the Tennessee Press Association award for being the best paper in our circulation size for two of my three years leading that staff.
One of the reasons I was so attracted to coming to Victoria was my appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the news team.
Like my paper in Lebanon, the Advocate has won many Texas Press Association awards for being the best newspaper our size in Texas. We are dedicated to keeping that tradition alive.
Today’s media landscape is challenging. Too many people have lost faith in news organizations. All I have to say about that is under my watch, the Advocate is dedicated to providing solid, straight forward news reporting. We are also dedicated to printing letters from all points of view on our editorial pages. No doubt, these columns and letters to the editor will come from people who are promoting a certain point of view. Our goal is to show all sides and let the reader decide who is right.
One favor I ask of our readers is to let me know if we are not meeting our obligation of providing fair unbiased coverage of the news, please let me know. Also, if you are delighted with one of our stories, let me know that too. Nothing is better than hearing we brought our readers a joyful experience. I look forward to hearing from you soon.
