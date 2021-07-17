The city of Victoria has a new mayor who will take office Tuesday.
Mayor-elect Jeff Bauknight has big shoes to fill following in the footsteps of former Mayor Rawley McCoy who died unexpectedly in March.
While Bauknight is up to speed with what is going on in the city because he has served on the city council since 2013, his job as a public servant is getting ready to be larger than ever.
As mayor he must represent all areas of the city. He must be willing and able to weigh the importance of an issue brought up on the southside of the city as well as the west side.
He will have new demands on his time that will take him away from his business and family life.
He will be invited to attend gatherings locally as well as across the state.
In times of emergencies and disasters he will be expected to be the face of the city as residents look for guidance. He will be expected to have honest answers at times when information is scarce.
He will be expected to work with county officials on joint interests.
He will be expected to deliver speeches at gatherings large and small discussing the city’s progress on particular projects.
He will be expected to be a compassionate leader for the entire city.
During the campaign, Bauknight said he wanted to continue projects started by McCoy. One of McCoy’s biggest projects was the revitalization of city’s southside, which had been forgotten over the years. McCoy was working to help bring new business to the area. He was also working to help the area’s residents take pride in their homes and businesses so they could improve their lives.
It is vital that all parts of the city be recognized for the value and potential they bring to the overall community of Victoria.
Bauknight and the entire council must keep this mission a top priority.
He must also be a leader on the council. The current council appears to work well together. They are able to discuss issues and not always agree, but in the end, they can reach an agreement that is best for the entire city. This type of teamwork must continue. The mayor’s leadership will be tested at times, but he must keep the council working as a progressive unit.
He needs to make sure the city continues to move forward with the master plans that are in progress for the parks, storm drainage, streets and downtown.
He must continue to work with city administration to look for programs that will help the city fund improvements to its streets, aging sewer and water systems and expand its broadband internet service. All of these programs are vital and affect every resident of the city.
He must work to make sure the city efficiently uses the $14.5 million in pandemic recovery funds allocated by the American Rescue Plan Act. While it appears to be a lot of money, its use must be directed to help the entire city.
Under McCoy’s leadership the city was moving forward. This progress must continue. We cannot become a stagnant community for lack of vision or leadership.
Bauknight has the leadership and vision needed to continue the progress. It will take time for him to make his mark on the community, but we believe he will succeed.
As he embarks on his new leadership role, we encourage the city council, the city staff, and all Victoria residents to support the new mayor in these efforts to fulfill Rawley McCoy’s vision.
