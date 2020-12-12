There is no question that Victoria’s new police chief, Roberto Arredondo Jr., has big shoes to fill.
From an impressive pool of 53 applications from 22 states, we trust that the city selected him to replace former Chief J.J. Craig for a reason.
During Arredondo’s swearing in ceremony Nov. 30, Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza said the appointment of a police chief is among the most, if not the most, important appointments a city manager can make.
We agree with Garza.
A police chief must lead the department in all operations, from managing officers to communicating with the public. The way one approaches the job ultimately sets the tone for public safety in our community.
During a police chief meet-and-greet, we were pleased to hear Arredondo say immersing himself in the community would be a top priority.
Due to the recent nationwide calls for police reform, building community trust through lasting relationships is ever more important. A strong department requires buy-in from the community.
We look forward to seeing Arredondo work to foster those relationships and encourage the police force to continue doing the same.
He can learn from former Chief Craig, who did not shy away from cameras, personally delivered some of the department’s most pressing news and served in leadership roles for a variety of community organizations.
We also want to see Arredondo prioritize transparency, which is key to building trust within the department and our city.
Law enforcement agencies and departments have inherent limitations on what they can disclose to the public, particularly with ongoing investigations. But we hope the chief makes himself readily available to answer any questions the public has and explain why he cannot disclose information when limitations arise.
Perhaps one of the more overlooked yet key responsibilities of a police chief is setting an example for how officers conduct themselves both on and off duty.
We look forward to seeing Arredondo set an example rooted in integrity, mutual respect, trust and public service.
