When a company comes to town, it can be hard to know what kind of relationship it will have with the community.
Not every billion-dollar multinational corporation bothers to invest in the communities where it is based or contribute to the well-being of its residents. After all, it’s got shareholders to please and a balance sheet to manage.
That’s why Devon Energy’s investments in DeWitt County are so pleasing to see.
Since Devon acquired 82,000 acres in the Eagle Ford Shale in a $6 billion deal with GeoSouthern Energy in 2014, the company has purchased trucks for local volunteer fire departments, participated in buyers’ groups at the Cuero Livestock Show auction and made substantial contributions to local nonprofits like the United Way of Victoria County and the Salvation Army.
In their latest act of philanthropy, Devon Energy donated a new STEM center to the Boys and Girls Club of DeWitt County in Cuero. The facility will provide fun activities that introduce local students to basic scientific, mathematical and technological principles.
As Michael Zappe, a local production superintendent for Devon Energy who has worked for the company since the GeoSouthern acquisition, pointed out, those students could one day be the next engineers, technicians and executives at the energy companies of the future. Those kids in Cuero are now getting a head start.
No company is perfect, and Devon’s environmental record is not unblemished. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality recently recommended the company be fined $97,500 for air pollution during a well blowout near Farm-to-Market Road 952 in 2019, an incident that led to the emission of 3.24 million pounds of natural gas, by Devon’s estimation, and led to the temporary evacuation of local residents. Toxic hydrocarbons like benzene were documented at the blowout site, and five residents sought medical assistance.
Such incidents are unfortunate and should not be ignored. Energy production is crucial to the local economy, but it should not come at the expense of residents’ health and safety.
Yet Devon’s longstanding commitment to supporting organizations and activities that are crucial to DeWitt County communities should not be overlooked, either. That’s not even mentioning all of the local residents the company employs or the associated businesses that spring up when the oil industry is performing well.
Devon Energy’s revenues totaled about $4.8 billion in 2020. It’s hard to think of a better use for that money than community initiatives like Cuero’s new STEM Center.
