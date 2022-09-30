Victoria has dinosaurs or at least replicas of artifacts of prehistoric creatures.
Last week, an air of excitement buzzed at Victoria College when its Health Science Center opened its new exhibit of dinosaurs and other prehistoric animal artifacts. The excitement was created by the new educational exhibit, but mostly because it was dinosaurs.
Let’s admit it, dinosaurs are fascinating creatures piquing the interest of people of all ages. These huge clumsy looking creatures once ruled the earth. They weighed tons but were swift in movement. How can a monstrous animal like the T Rex function?
What did these creatures eat? Where did they live? Did any roam the prairies of the Crossroads? What caused them to become extinct?
Are there any real dinosaur relics buried under layers and layers of earth in the Crossroads?
We’ve seen our share of dino movies with “Jurassic Park” and all its sequels. Now is the time for us to learn the real facts about these mysterious creatures.
We are in for a treat. The permanent exhibit is part of a $3.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to promote the department’s Hispanic-Serving Institutions STEM & Articulation Program, which aims to increase the number of Hispanic and low-income students who earn degrees in science, technology, engineering and math fields.
The goal is to get students excited about math. science, engineering technology so they want to study it at home as opposed to moving off to other colleges. The goal is lofty and doable with exhibits such as this one.
Crossroads residents are fortunate to have the exhibit on the same campus at the Museum of the Coastal Bend that was developed to tell the area’s history dating back at least 10,000 years.
It is home to some of the cannons from Fort St. Louis, the French colony established on 1685. Relics from the ill-fated LaBelle, French explorer LaSalle’s ship that sank off the coast of modern-day Calhoun County, are also on permanent exhibit.
The cannons were discovered buried on ranchland in 1996.
A year earlier, scientists from the Texas Historical Commission found and unearthed LaBelle that was buried for 300 years at the bottom of the bay. The archaeologists found wooden boxes filled with trade goods, tools and other items, according to the museum’s website.
The museum is also home to a local archeology lab operated by local archeologists who work unearthing and studying other pieces of the area’s history including arrow points and pottery, among other utensils used by Native Americans who once lived in this area.
Some of their findings are on permanent exhibit at the museum.
With the abundance of history in the area and the study of how people and animals lived thousands of years ago, the exhibits are perfect places for young budding scientists and engineers to start their journeys of understanding life in the Crossroads and how it relates to the past and future.