Every day it seems we learn of life-threatening wildfires burning out of control somewhere in the world. Texas has not been immune to it. For most of the summer North and East Texas have had their share of wildfires that literally burned thousands of acres, some threatening lives and homes.
As of Tuesday, 28 wildfires remain active in Texas, and all but one of them are in East Texas, according to a report in the Texas Tribune.
The world watched as parts of Lahaina in Maui were ravaged by a fast-moving fire, while Louisiana‘s tall pine trees tumbled into the flames and as islands in Greece burned.
Wildfires are serious business as we learn every time one breaks out. Lives, homes and businesses are all in danger.
The Crossroads is not immune to large fires, but fortunately none have gotten out of control and spread or jumped highways as others have. Earlier this year firefighters battled an 1,800-acre fire on ranchland. Firefighters were able to call for help and get it under control before it jumped roads and spread.
A couple factors help this area, said Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo. We have a lot of open area without forests that tend to feed fires.
Also, the winds in this area are not as intense as in other parts of Texas. While the average wind speed in the Crossroads is 12-15 mph, winds in North Texas average 35-45 mph.
The winds feed the fires causing them to spread quickly, he explained.
He also credits the actions of the 11 volunteer fire departments and the city of Victoria’s paid fire department in the quick action of responding to the fire.
The county also has agreements with the national and state forest services that allow them to land at the Victoria Regional Airport to restock their planes with firefighting material. This saves them crucial time when fighting the fires.
Also crucial is the use of large dozers owned by the county’s precincts. The equipment is used to cut back burns in the already burned spots to keep the fires from spreading beyond those points. They cut the ground to bare dirt and wet it down. With no vegetation to burn the fire will die out.
Residents who live in the rural areas, where most fires start, can take a few steps to protect their homes and barns from fires.
Most importantly, do not burn while the county is in a burn ban. The bans are put into effect when the conditions outside are dry and subject to fires.
Castillo said this has been the driest summer he can remember in his more than 30 years of working in the fire services in Victoria County. As of Thursday afternoon, the drought index was at 787. The index tops out at 800.
When it is safe to burn, never leave a fire unattended.
Also, and this is a no brainer, do not dump hot coals from the barbecue pit straight onto the grass. The coals are hot and can still spark a fire. Instead, place them in a bucket and fill it with water. When the coals turn to mush, then they can be disposed of.
Homeowners are encouraged to mow 100 feet around their homes. This builds a buffer zone. If a fire broke out in the pasture where taller grass is and began moving toward the house, the shorter grass would slow down the flames, giving firefighters more time to respond and put it out.
Recently Victoria County firefighters fought a 50-acre fire that went right up to the home on the property. A buffer zone would have helped to slow down the flames before it got that close.
Castillo encourages property owners to keep dead and dry vegetation cleaned out on their property.
As rural areas continue to develop with more housing being built and lived in, Castillo said the fire marshal’s office is working to educate the new residents on the dangers of wildfires. The department visits residents to talk with them about how to prevent outdoor fires.
Residents who want to talk to a fire marshal’s office representative can call 361-579-9103 to schedule an appointment.
As Smokey Bear has long told us, ”Only you can prevent a forest fire.” It was true then and it is true today.