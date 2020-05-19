Editorial

People are returning to restaurants, salons, gyms, retail stores and offices as the state reopens in phases, but our lives still don’t look like they did three months ago – before the COVID-19 pandemic spread to the Crossroads.

This is a fact we cannot ignore, yet we must try our hardest not to dwell on the adjustments we’ve had to make as part of our new normal.

Instead of focusing on the uncomfortable present and the uncertain future, we urge you to find your own silver linings and productivity.

Right now you might have more time to spend with your children and your family, like Richard McKinney, a Victoria man with two daughters who lost his job in the oil field alongside thousands of others.

While being laid off has not been easy, he said he has been blessed to be with his two daughters, who are finishing their school year online, all day, every day.

“This has shown me what I’ve been missing,” he said.

We may not be able to see all of our friends and families in person, and going without hugs or handshakes is hard for most of us Texans. But we have the technology not only to stay connected, but also reconnect with people who we have fallen out of touch with.

We also have the time to take a long look in the mirror.

Chandra Bennett, a Victoria woman, said she was able to carve out space to reevaluate her own path during the last few months.

“It’s given me time to regroup and prioritize my goals and say, ‘Hey, this is what I’ve been doing and is that where I want to be? If not, what can I do differently?’”

Local hardware stores have been packed during the last few months for good reason. You have the free time to start or finish those projects you have been putting off, whether they be repainting your house, mending a broken piece of furniture or finally starting that garden you’ve always dreamt of having.

Perhaps, there is a hobby that you’ve always wanted to dive into, too.

You likely weren’t waiting for a pandemic to hit to get back on track with all the things you want to do, but here we all are in the middle of one, so why wait for the tide to recede?

This opinion reflects the views of the Victoria Advocate’s editorial board.

