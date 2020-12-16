The assortment of local businesses in Victoria play an essential role in making our city unique.
And right now, each one needs our help.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit small businesses hard. Since early this year, countless small businesses around the nation have struggled to stay afloat or have been forced to close permanently.
To help Victoria businesses weather the storm, earlier this year, the City Council approved a partnership between the city and PeopleFund, a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution, to provide an estimated $750,000 or more in interest-free loans to small businesses that have been hit during the pandemic.
“We should fight back, we should give our businesses a chance to survive,” said Mayor Rawley McCoy at the time.
But as the pandemic wears on, our small businesses need our everyday support to survive, and the holiday season is a perfect time to show that you care.
The city of Victoria took great initiative by organizing the “Yule Love Shopping Victoria!” giveaway that has encouraged residents to shop local this Christmas. Residents have been collecting stamps in a promotional booklet by visiting some of 20 participating local businesses, which include Rosebud Records, Vela Farms, Mamasita’s Boutique, Waterloo Rods and more.
Residents who have collected at least 10 stamps and turned in their booklets have been entered into a drawing to win one of four gift baskets filled with gift cards and other items from local businesses.
Several small business owners said the giveaway has been successful in bringing people into their doors.
For example, Susan Teinert, manager of Foster Creek Station, recently said the promotion brought some people into her family’s store for the very first time, even though the boutique has been a staple in Victoria for more than three decades.
“It’s very cool for the city to come out with something like this,” Teinert said.
As you go out to finish your holiday shopping in the coming days, we urge you to prioritize buying from some of Victoria’s small businesses. We’re confident that by browsing these local stores, you’ll be able to find unique gifts for everyone on your list.
Even after this holiday season ends, we encourage all to make shopping small a priority.
Doing so could mean the difference between seeing our local businesses thrive for years to come, or watching as they close their doors for good.
