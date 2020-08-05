For families concerned about a loved one who is more at risk for suffering severe illness from COVID-19, such as someone living in a nursing home, up-to-date data about the disease should be easily accessible.
As cases of COVID-19 continue throughout the Crossroads and surge in the state, more and more are being linked to nursing homes residents and staff. The number of COVID-19 cases among residents in nursing homes increased statewide by about 161% in the month of July, according to state data.
But a lack of transparency and current data has left many families asking vital questions, such as: How many residents of my loved one’s nursing home have been diagnosed with the disease? How many staff members? What steps is the facility taking to prevent further spread of the virus?
Not having answers to these questions is particularly concerning because nursing home populations are at a high risk of suffering severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The disease is known to be particularly lethal to people age 60 and older with underlying health conditions, and it can spread more easily through facilities like nursing homes and long-term care facilities, where many people live in a communal environment.
In a move to combat the lack of transparency regarding COVID-19 data for nursing homes, the Office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a ruling in July that required the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to release additional COVID-19 information its commission sought to withhold from the public, including the names of specific nursing homes with coronavirus cases.
As of July 20, 16 deaths and more than 500 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed among residents and staff in nursing homes in the Crossroads, according to Texas Health and Human Services Commission data.
Those numbers are important to note, but paint a two-week old picture of the situation in our local nursing facilities because neither the HHSC or the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is reporting data in real time.
Stale data doesn’t paint an accurate picture for people who are concerned about their family member living in a nursing home, nor for families trying to assess COVID-19 outbreaks in different facilities while looking for the right place for their loved one to live.
Dallas County has set an example by requiring facilities in the county to publicly disclose on their website the COVID-19 situation in their facility. This is a move all counties should make to foster more transparency.
As the pandemic continues on, now, more than ever, more transparency is needed to help people safely navigate through this challenging time.
That transparency is especially needed for those with loved ones who are the most vulnerable to the disease.
