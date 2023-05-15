As the days get longer and the temperature rises, our collective anticipation for the end of the school year reaches a fever pitch. This year has been one of growth, learning, struggles, success, pain, and laughter; and as the superintendent of the Victoria ISD, I couldn't be prouder of our students, staff, and community.
In the past few weeks, we have been gathering to celebrate the accomplishments of our students at various award ceremonies. From academic achievements to athletic prowess and artistic aptitude, our students have made us beam with pride. These end of year ceremonies for all students serve as markers of progress as they make their way to graduation. Their hard work has paid off, and the celebration and cheers from their peers, family, and friends are a testament to their dedication.
Of course, our students' successes would not be possible without the support and guidance of our remarkable staff. Victoria ISD is proud to host our Staff Awards Ceremonies and staff celebration events, where we honor the commitment, creativity, and passion of our educators and support personnel. It's said that "a teacher affects eternity; they can never tell where their influence stops."
In this spirit, I tip my hat to our educators, who continuously inspire and shape our future generations.
Graduation season is upon us, and our seniors stand at the precipice of a new chapter in their lives. The joy and pride we feel for our graduates is indescribable. As they don their caps (many with the coveted
“&”) and gowns, I hope they recognize the magnitude of their accomplishments and the boundless potential that lies ahead. Remember, dear graduates, "What feels like the end is often the beginning." So be brave and go boldly into the world. Our students and staff truly are outstanding, and we are grateful for their unwavering dedication to excellence.
As we approach the finish line, I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our entire community for your support throughout the year. Together, we have accomplished great things, and I have no doubt that we will continue to do so in the years to come. So, as we celebrate the end of another successful school year, let us also embrace the promise of new beginnings.
Best of luck to everyone in this final push, and congratulations on a year well done.