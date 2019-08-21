Officers buy groceries for struggling mom

The Victoria Police Department responded to the call recently of a community member who “was in a very, very bad place and at wits’ end,” said Officer David Brogger, a spokesman for the department.
She was unable to feed or clothe her children, so Officers Amanda Caughey, Jesse Garcia and David Thompson, as well as Lt. James Poe and Sgt. Lee Lemmons, used their own money to buy a basket full of groceries at H-E-B and a gift card to help the woman and her family, Brogger said.
“Let’s applaud these selfless servants of our great city,” he said. “None of them wanted kudos; they were simply helping someone in need out.”
