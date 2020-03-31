Editorial

They are our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.

They are the Greatest Generation – those who took the nation from the depths of Depression to heights of prosperity.

They are our friends, neighbors and loved ones, and, yet, we as a society sometimes forget them and the immense contributions they have given and continue to offer.

Sometimes, they are just a friendly stranger wanting to share a smile and conversation at the grocery store.

They built and fought for this country, so we could enjoy a better tomorrow.

As parents and grandparents, they made us who we are, guiding us with love, understanding and wisdom.

And we must not forget that they continue to do so.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we must not forget about those who are most at risk to the disease – those older than 65.

In our modern lives, it’s easy to forget where we came from.

These days, many of the younger generations bounce from job to job and place to place in the never-ending search for better, happier lives.

Our self-obsession as Americans today has too often led us to forget about those who came before.

We limit those relationships to occasional holiday visits and sporadic phone calls.

Instead, we should remember that our older community members are treasure troves of wisdom, character and compassion.

They have stories to tell, hugs to share and advice to give.

And in return, all they want is for us to succeed.

The least we can offer in exchange is a little compassion.

This opinion reflects the views of the Victoria Advocate’s editorial board.

