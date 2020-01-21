Olivia Hicks, a fourth grader at De Leon Elementary School, has been nominated for Best Commercial Actor/Model.
This spunky 10-year-old is one of only seven nominees and is so excited. Hicks has put so much into her career over the last four years and has starred in many commercials including H-E-B with Tim Duncan, CVS, Texas State Aquarium, Houston Methodist Hospital, Gordman’s and Texas Immunizations to name just a few.
We are trying to get the word out so others can vote for her. Voting on these nominees will go until Jan. 24.
Olivia is not only representing kids in the commercial industry, but the city of Victoria.
You can vote for her at aafcc.club/bigwigs. She is great at what she does, and it would be wonderful for her to feel the appreciation that can come from being presented this award.
