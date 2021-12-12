It’s been a tough two years, a really tough two years, but the pandemic in the Crossroads has recently been improving.
Daily cases are down. Our hospitals are no longer dangerously overloaded, and we’re no longer seeing several people die from COVID-19 each day in the Crossroads.
Yet this week, we received even more troubling news.
Another COVID-19 variant has been discovered, and it’s quickly spreading throughout the world.
There’s still a lot we don’t know about the omicron variant, but some preliminary South African studies hint it may be more resistant to vaccines than before. As a result, breakthrough infections could be far more prevalent. And for the time being, the deadly delta variant continues to lurk in our communities.
But scientists do say that we are not defenseless. In fact, they say our vaccines and the now more widely available boosters could very likely continue preventing death and severe illness. “The first line of defense, with two doses of vaccination, might be compromised and three doses of vaccination are required to restore protection,” BioNTech Chief Medical Officer Ozlem Tuereci said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Point is, every bit of protection will help, and as such, Crossroads residents should get vaccinations and boosters as soon as they are eligible.
We don’t yet know whether omicron is more deadly although early evidence seems to show it is more transmissible.
But we do know the vaccines are safe. They have been approved by the FDA, and they have been studied for many months now.
We now have about 11 months of data, and more than 400 million doses have been administered, according to a November John Hopkins article.
It’s true some vaccinated people can still get sick. But consider the fact that people who are unvaccinated are many, many more times likely to be hospitalized with the virus, according to data continually tracked by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Locally, our hospitals were reporting that nine out of ten COVID-19 hospitalizations were not vaccinated.
We don’t know what will happen in the future, but we do know that the coronavirus has a nasty habit of spiraling out of control when we ignore it.
We are now starting to get back into our lives. We are seeing family members we had not seen for quite some time.
We are going to concerts and movies. Our communities’ bars and restaurants are returning to life, restoring our local economies.
But all this progress can be lost if we are again blindsided by another COVID-19 spike. Remember how quickly it turned from bad to worse to terrible during the summer and winters of 2020. And then there was the surge of delta cases and deaths we saw this year.
In the nine counties the Advocate monitors, we have lost more than 600 people this year alone. Last year about another 400 died from COVID-19.
We have to keep up our guard, and we have to prepare the best we can for whatever danger lies ahead.
That means getting vaccinations and boosters. If you have questions or concerns, talk to your doctor or seek out a doctor you trust.
We cannot afford to simply hope for the best.
