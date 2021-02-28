Best burger in town! I’m so happy that the business is growing. My grand parents started the Dairy Treet in the 50’s, and the mom and pop business continues with the Laugers. Great job y’all!
Jay Howard
Is there any truth to the story we heard about Elvis Presley having a burger there? If so, I hope he returns for another.
Alonzo Salazar
Online comments on ‘Guest column: Last week was hard from Feb. 25’
Thank you for sharing your well written thoughts. It is easy for those in the ALICE category to be invisible to those who are not in that category. I pray your words make all of us look for ways to help.
Frances Hitchcock
Very well said and well written. I hope this is the first of many shared insights into our community.
Pat Tally
