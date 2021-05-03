Hello Mary Pat! I really enjoyed reading this. It was delightful and thought provoking.
Vanessa Hicks-Callaway
Great read. Thanks for sharing
Michael Gomez
Online comments on ‘'Unintended Consequences': reconstruction of Crestwood Drive leaves some Victoria residents concerned' from May 1
I doubt the city can do anything for these residents. These folks live on a narrow busy street and nothing short of utilizing the front lawn for parking space will help.
Alonzo Salazar
"The traffic should defer to people coming in and out of their driveways, and it doesn’t." Sorry, but no. It's the other way around. The problem of getting safely out of the driveway onto Crestwood existed before this reconstruction and is common along main or connector streets. Pouring a concrete turn-around in the yard or a curved driveway with two entrances and exits would make this much safer. Paving the front yard would replace the lost parking space. In my opinion, the city should perform either of these modifications for any homeowner affected by this reconstruction. Unintended consequences are the result of poor planning and engineering. "Oops, sorry" is not a solution.
Glenn Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.