We should not undervalue the impact Pat and Will made on downtown Victoria by opening this store when they did and committing to the development of downtown. Around that time, Victoria had finished re-doing the sidewalks and landscaping in Main Street but there were not many businesses taking the risk of a downtown start-up. Pat and I served on the early Victoria Main Street Program Board and Pat always did more than her share with enthusiasm. She contributed to nonprofits and hired many young women, mentoring her style of customer service. I can’t imagine that corner of Moody without Days Gone Bye. Pat and Will leave a legacy of graciousness and community service for others to emulate.
Pat Tally
Online comments on ‘New agreement paves way for development of $31M shopping center’ from Nov. 5
There’s nothing in the list that seems to be something Victoria needs more of, and as Dale pointed out there are many retail vacancies, large, medium and small, all over town. As iffy as this project is I think it would be appropriate for the developer(s) to pay for the off-ramp relocation. They, not the city, stand to profit from it. Victorians would be better served by the importation of operations, preferably large-scale, that generate wages and taxes rather than just more places to spend money. However, if this is going to happen it would be great if we get a Sprouts Farmers Market or Whole Foods Market.
Glenn Wilson
Why don’t they try to get someone to fill one of the dozens of empty shopping centers first? The ugly empty building on Main Street at Mockingbird comes to mind immediately.
Grace Butler
So this is a build it and they might come project?
Tim Foerster
Poor investment for all. I see many vacancies throughout the area. I simply do not see the need.
Dale Turner
