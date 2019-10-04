It would be interesting to have these students take a test on the US Constitution. How well do they understand the event they are participating in regarding integrity in elections? Perhaps if they had a debate regarding the current political issues with a strong need to support and vet their statement. Fact check in real time.
Daniel Martin
We learned about politics in my government class. I don’t see anything wrong with it. They are expressing their support. Democratic kids and teachers can do the same thing but the problem is, they don’t have anyone to support! Give that teacher a raise!
Paula Garza
This is not okay. Also is the teacher the one who is out of “dress code?”
Lisa Griffin
It’s my understanding from students that at least one teacher at West High School recruited students to participate in Michael Cloud’s Republican campaign for U.S. Representative in 2018. I personally believe there are benefits to encouraging high school students to participate in any campaign versus being oblivious to current politics but most employers, and certainly those supported by our taxes, require political activity to be non-partisan. Public schools are where students learn the core principles of our country’s government and history which includes at least two political parties and three branches of government. Teachers should support participation period, not a party or a candidate. By Texas law high schools are supposed to offer voter registration to students turning 18. Is that even happening? I have not met one student that remembers that being offered at their high school.
Pat Tally
