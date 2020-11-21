Kudos Mr. Hare! Living out of town I can’t participate but it’s a great idea that I hope people take advantage of. But save me some of the black-eye-peas would you?
Martin Strarup
Online comments on “Letter: People need to wear their face mask correctly to prevent spread of virus” from Nov. 20
Exactly masks have to cover mouth and nose! I don’t know why people want to expose others! If you can’t breathe then wear a shield over the mask!
Ed Ferrell
Online comments on ‘Letter: Freedom and equality must not be taken lightly’ from Nov. 18
Excellent letter Suzann, much of this is driven by the teachers unions which seem be more interested in protecting their failing schools than educating our next generation. Many of these schools are more interested in left wing radical ideas instead of truth and basic ideas. How can they graduate kids who are not proficient in math or English. Thank you for writing.
Quincy Thompson
