I love the 4th paragraph. It’s extremely unlikely that any “prominent persons of faith” in their right mind, if that’s not a contradiction in terms, will take that gamble.
“Why limit God? Perhaps the real sin is being too afraid to ask.” — It’s impossible to inform an all-knowing being of anything it didn’t already know. If God is all-knowing, as advertised, he’s not waiting for someone to ask. He already knows whether someone will or not. He also knows about every bad thing happening to anyone and everyone; past, present and future. The fact that bad things happen at all indicates that they’re OK with God, otherwise, being all-powerful, loving, caring etc, he would intervene just as we do with our own children.
Glenn Wilson
Online comments on ‘Guest Column: The Payroll Tax Circus comes to town’ from Aug. 12
Great article. The regressive tax system needs to be done away with and has been needed for decades. Some say a flat tax would solve it but in doing that there is always a possibility of favorite tax deductions to start back up. Thus I have been in favor of a Fair Tax, which is not a value added tax. Please study the website at fairtax.org/about/how-fairtax-works
Ron Sandidge
One way or another they will always get our money. Gotta pay Peter.
We must pay our “fair share.” The better you do for yourself and your family, the more “fair” your share is. I liked the article.
The website to be clear.
Rick Dockery
Exactly, Lee.
Allen T. Coffey
Good synopsis Lee. No deal Donald is obviously not the deal maker he has professed to be.
Glen Ullman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.