Margaret, it's a good letter. Some people out there are drinking the wrong Kool-Aid.
Leonard Saddler
If not now, when?
I've lived in Victoria County all of my life. I went to school at the Mission Valley Independent School District and later went to high school at Stroman. I think I got a good education after 8 grades at MV and four more at Stroman. I support public schools and think they deserve far more funding than they get
ALL of my adult life — I'm 60 — I've heard people griping about spending money on the public schools and suggesting how they think they should be run for far less than the cost they currently are being run for. And then there is given the homely comparison to how the critic does things or takes care of things at "their house."
This is a fundamentally flawed comparison. A school gets thousands of time the wear and tear one's individual home does. The schools slated for replacement are old. Mission Valley has buildings older than me. Stroman is almost as old as I am. That means those buildings have seen millions of times more wear than ones home. They need to be replaced. And everyone who cares about our kids' education should support that.
Stop complaining about funding our schools and support the bond. I know I am.
Allen T. Coffey
I agree Allen if not now, when? I would also ask if not a bond, then what?
What’s the alternative? Do we allow those two schools to continue to deteriorate or is there an acceptable patch where we can get 10 years or more out of them?
I agree, comparing a bond to a home project is a terrible analogy.
We need to stay on the subject instead of deflecting to subjects like teacher pay. Let’s admit it, if teacher pay were a voting issue, some folks would still vote against it because it would raise their property taxes.
From what I have seen, the opponents of the bond are issuing the same stale arguments like poor district scores, wait until we pay off the current debt, not the time and the cost. I agree the cost does seem high.
Demolishing and rebuilding do provide jobs and money to the district. Low-interest rates make the project appealing at this time. I wonder if the new buildings will have the computer labs and technologies their counterparts across town have?
Michael Gomez
Online comments on "Online poll: Do you prefer adoption when getting a new pet? from March 5"
Absolutely! Unfortunately, in our country approximately 700,000 dogs and 900,000 cats are euthanized every year. Talking specifically about dogs, some people have a misconception that pets that end up in shelters are somehow defective or that aren’t pure breeds. Both ideas are false, even though there are a lot of wonderful mixed breeds, there are also many breed specific rescue groups in every state. Good dogs are caught in bad situations and are often victims of nasty divorces, moves or employment loss, and for no wrongdoing of their own. There is also this false idea that if you get a puppy, a stronger bond is developed between the pet and the owners, and there is nothing further from the truth. I firmly believe that animals who have experienced harsh lives are the most appreciative and thankful creatures on earth, and they have a way to remind their saviors every day of this.
Paul Mondolfi
