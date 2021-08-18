Jose, I think you’re more on the yay side than neither yay or nay. As I go around town, I see a lot of people still wearing masks. I myself still wear a mask at times, depends where I go and how many people are close to me. I am vaccinated as well as my wife. But we still don’t take a chance, because I myself have breathing problems from COPD. When people say Gov. Abbott should do this or that. In the past, every time he put a mask mandate in effect, everyone complained why he did it and remove it. Also when he removed it, people complained it’s too soon, or why did he wait so long. Now everyone is complaining (saying it nicely) because maybe he’s hesitant and thinks people should use common sense and think for themselves. Even if Gov. Abbott put a mask mandate in effect or not, everyone is still going to be complaining and blaming him.
Brian Vandale
I agree with Jose because as the old saying goes, “A person’s freedom ends where another man’s freedom begins,” e.g. second-hand smoke, seat belts, and yelling fire in a crowded theater. The delta variant is real, a mask helps. Not that difficult.
Mike Gomez
Maybe Governor Abbott wants everyone to have the freedom to use their common sense. Or maybe he’s using his common sense to avoid allowing some little local bureaucrat to write laws for us like the CDC tries to do. Or maybe the politicalization of the pandemic since day 1 has many people using their common sense to say enough is enough and they don’t know who to believe anymore. In my opinion, the business closures and school shutdowns have done tremendous damage to this country and especially to children. I like to think that is part of Governor Abbott’s reasoning. I know you are talking masks which is a minor inconvenience. I just don’t want someone else taking away my right to use my common sense.
James Chandler
Thanks for sharing your opinion Jose. I think your opinion is widely shared by the majority of Americans. I guess Abbott is waiting until we run out of mobile morgues before he acts?
Glen Ullman
Online comments on ‘Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat’ from Aug. 17
Very well said, Dr. Cano. Thanks for taking the time to share that with us. No doubt your comments will push a few die-hard anti-vaxxers into finally doing the right thing. Some of the reasons I’ve heard for avoiding the vaccine, such as it’s a Socialist plot to control the people, are just insane. There’s no help for some folks until they’re in the hospital.
Glenn Wilson
Thanks for all you and your coworkers do Dr. Cano, and for speaking out. There is no reason for Americans to shirk their responsibilities to protect others, as well as putting our health care workers in this position. More and more people are realizing and wishing they had listened to the experts. It’s never too late to do the right thing, especially with regard to saving lives.
Glen Ullman
