Thank you Mr. Clapsaddle for your voice of reason! Ironically, the law intent on playing chase instead of solving real cases are probably eating at the very restaurants many of these folks work at.
Claudia McCarty
“... if local law enforcement didn’t pursue illegals there would be no threat to Goliad citizens. It is only when local law enforcement gets involved that illegals become a threat out of desperation to escape.”
Well said Mr. C.
C Droost
Perhaps it would be better to leave immigration enforcement up to ICE, the federal agency tasked with the enforcement. I recently read an essay signed by over a hundred local law enforcement officers making the argument that they should not be enforcing immigration laws because that interferes with the community policing, making their jobs harder.
Charles Clapsaddle
Assuming ICE does their job and pulls noncitizens over and they politely leave the scene, then ICE could go after them? Do we then have the DEA enforce the drug stops? Law enforcement may not know whether it’s a cartel human smuggler or drug smuggler they are pulling over. How do they distinguish when pulling a traffic violation over? When they pull a vehicle over, and 12 people sprint out, do they call ICE? Do they limit traffic stops? I’m unclear how you determine who to pull over?
Rick Dockery
Rick you’re missing the point…Everyone wants law enforcement to arrest the human and drug traffickers. The author is stating that Goliad and our surrounding counties are not being targeted but are the victims of a pinching point when the offenders escape.
Michael Gomez
I’m with you Charles, people have been pouring over our Southern border forever, wall or no wall. The vast majority just looking for work. The shining city on the hill has always drawn a crowd, but now if they make it over they can get a free COVID shot, and luckily we have an excess, because a lot of bullet proof Americans don’t want it. Idaho is looking for refugees to fill job vacancies. Looks to me like a few rich entrepreneurs would be clamoring to hire some eager and hungry manpower?
Glen Ullman
Many years back, our minister told our congregation that whatever our position is on immigration that it needs to be based on scripture. That has stuck with me and I seldom wade into these discussion. Also if there is any issue where you should follow your own conscious and not your political party’s position, it is on immigration. Mr. Ulman’s comment that there should be more rich people exploiting the immigrants is very sad. Shows how many people again can’t think outside there political box even on inhumane positions
James Chandler
