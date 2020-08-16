Good post and I agree on several points. Teachers in Texas are very dedicated and caring and my oldest daughter is a high school chemistry and physics teacher. I feel the issues in our schools are mainly a result of the problems at home. I also felt President Trump was referring to influences by universities on the patriotism of our young people in his 4th of July speech. I felt the recent article from the VISD Superintendent on this matter was an over reaction and possibly based on his own political leanings.
James Chandler
Online comments on ‘Make okra that everyone will eat’ from Aug. 12
Okra is a fruit and okra coffee. Bob Webster needs to talk about this.
The whole write up is interesting, Civil War and all.
Roy McLaurin
Online comments on ‘Orby Ledbetter, prisoner of war and WWII vet, dies at 99’ from Aug. 13
Hitler and his Nazi regime were on their way to brutally annihilating the Jewish people and spreading socialism across Europe during WWII. One man, WWII POW and Veteran Orby Ledbetter, and many others like him, now known as the ‘Greatest Generation,’ stood in the way and said “No, I don’t think so!”
Now all freedom-loving Americans owe Orby and others like him a huge debt of gratitude. I met Orby and had the honor of him personally telling me about his military service which included details about the time he was held prisoner in a German POW camp. I clung to every word and the way he shared it was especially intriguing. He was kind, modest and humble. Orby even blessed me by autographing and giving me a copy of the book his grandson, Clayton Reinecke, wrote about him called ‘A Hero to Many.’ It is a rare treasure I will cherish for the rest of my life.
May Orby Ledbetter now rest in peace. God knows he has earned it and so much more. May we who remain, who continue to benefit from Orby’s selfless service, respect his magnificent legacy and that of the ‘Greatest Generation’ of WWII by always remembering him.
May we never forget, as has been said many times, that “we are the land of the free because of the brave.” Thank you for your service Orby.
Vanessa Hicks-Callaway
One of the greatest generation.
Johnny Stafford
