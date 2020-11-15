Linda, I have stated that I have great confidence in the election process that you were involved in at our local level and even in Texas on the state level. In Texas if you wanted to vote absentee you had to apply for a ballot, prove who you were and your signature was checked to make sure you were you and all is well. Mike has stated that he has voted this way for years and again there are no issues. The problem is the massive ballot mail outs that took place, supposedly because of COVID-19, in the battleground states and the gathering or harvesting of them by people to fraudulently vote. This is documented with people going to vote and being told they already had, people not getting their ballots and other issues. This has occurred in the large Democratic run cities where there has been issues for decades with voter fraud but it is now on steroids. Many have risen from the grave to vote and yet the media says there is no evidence of fraud. Let’s do some checking and see what we find because there have been hundreds, if not thousands, of issues raised in those cities and states. For the future of our system they must be checked out. As Ronald Reagan said, “Trust but verify.”
Quincy Thompson
Not sure how you can speak for every precinct in every state. They didn’t do a great job in Florida in 2000. Just saying. I do feel confident in Victoria County. I never did in Chicago. It was always a running joke up their that the dead vote. With the Daley’s, I don’t doubt it.
Rick Dockery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.