Well said, Mr. Wayne. Let’s look ahead. Welcome to the post-Trump post 2 party government. America the beta version. Home of the free stuff, land of the brave new world.
Living the liberal dystopian dream. Free medical care, free education, free childcare. Free money: Don’t want to work? We’ll send you a check. Freedom from restricting, confining borders. Freedom from feeling uncomfortable – we’ll provide you a ribbon and special space. Freedom from any viewpoint other than your own.
Freedom from a word or thought that makes you uncomfortable.
Freedom from factual history that is disagreeable with you – we’ll tear down all symbols and monuments and even rewrite history that isn’t of your worldview. Freedom from the one true God, or from any god, after all science and human effort provide all of life’s answers. Freedom from a gun which must be inherently evil, aiming and pulling its own trigger.
Freedom from individual responsibility, no longer necessary with a government that thinks for you and takes care of you. Freedom from election results not in your favor – we’ll nullify it and educate you so you will know that our candidate is or was the only moral and proper choice; you were too stupid to think and reason for yourself. Freedom from laws – we’ll find a like-minded judge who will overturn any law or policy that doesn’t fit your agenda.
Maybe one day your loaf of bread will be free, too.
Steve Fiedler
That’s funny. Trump is the only person standing between freedom of the people. You must not have been watching today’s impeachment hearings. I’ve never seen a political party who has the executive and the Senate whining about being overrun.
The author must not know anything about civics because one Political party cannot do a thing unless they have overwhelming majorities. Speaking of the sky is falling.
Michael Gomez
Thank you, Mr. Gomez, for your rebuttal to those that profess to know all that is important to people in a political party. I, as person who has liked bits and pieces of both political parties, would like to add to your rebuttal. First and foremost, it is important to me that a political party speak truth to power, one that calls out a president for his questionable words and actions, one where the president does not profess to be the one and only with all the answers, one that does not claim to be the godliest, one that would not take lies and half truths and try and pass them off as gospel, one that would realize both parties are important to keeping America in the middle of the road, one that realizes both parties need to respect each other’s views and that attempts to realize each party’s good ideas in an effort to unite all for a better America.
Glen Ullman
