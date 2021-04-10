I have enjoyed your writing for years, I can honestly say I can understand how you feel. I see so many hateful and hurtful things being said online, social media, I think to myself, is this what life is now. So much hate, it can bring anyone down. Then I remember it takes just one smile and the attitude that I can make a difference for myself and others around me. I hope that one day you will get to your writing again. For now put yourself first which you are! Good luck!
Veronica Terrell
Prayers.
Ed Ferrell
The loss of talent to bring that low belly laugh with my morning coffee was a gift. I, for one, will miss that belly laugh. We have endured a dark cloud but slowly the sun will warm our shoulders again. You will find your ray in time, but remember that you have friends you have never met ... but we care.
Daniel Martin
I can’t say it better than Allen. In the meantime, thanks for all the great blow-the-coffee-out-my-nose funny columns you’ve written. When the time is right for you please hurry back. We’ll be watching and waiting for you. Luv ya’.
Glenn Wilson
I’m so sorry you’re in such a dark place. I hope you can find the help you need to work your way out.
Allen T. Coffey
