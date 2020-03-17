Why do folks think Covid19 is gonna make water stop running?
Ann Riggs
Online comments on ‘Victoria programs canceled as Trump discourages groups of more than 10 people’ from March 17
I thought this was a really well done presentation by all involved. Thank you so much for reaching a tone that was concerned and cautionary while still positive. The questions asked were particularly good (Ciara?) and I like the process of unanswered questions being researched for tomorrow’s meeting. I imagine, as Mayor McCoy stayed, that all at the podium are living and breathing this 24/7. I thank you and I’m sure the community thanks you for your commitment. “Victoria Strong!” was not just for getting through a Harvey.
Pat Tally
Online comments on ‘Guest column: Congressman explains vote on coronavirus bill’ from March 17
Absolutely. No Congressman should ever vote for Legislation they have not read. This shameful practice must end. Please propose legislation to do so. Thank you for standing up for us.
Ray Fox
Good for you. Asking for time to read a large document and make an informed decision on a large bill that will have economic implications in the future seems reasonable. I’m not saying it shouldn’t be supported, but I would like my representative to understand what he is voting for as opposed to following the sheep. Don’t worry, we have very few people who try to be reasonable in Congress, so all of these large bills will be passed.
Rick Dockery
