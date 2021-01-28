"Technology — the internet — which was largely nonexistent just 25 years ago, now plays a huge role in our lives as a tool of communication." — A tool far more of indoctrination and brainwashing than of passing legitimate information. Other than fact-checking websites, not necessarily reliable themselves, we have no way to know the truth of anything communicated to us. The one defense we have, critical thinking skills, appears to be nearly nonexistent anymore in favor of confirmation bias; accepting only what one already believes. No wonder we've become We The Sheeple.
Glenn Wilson
Ms. Parker, couldn't agree more.
Brian Vandale
I love how the conservatives love to play the victim, they have an endless amount of radio stations, websites, Facebook groups, etc. but want to cry 'free speech' when the private sector uses free market principals to improve their bottom line. They don't like right-wing extremism. Do they now want the government to make private companies let them play? It is censorship not a free speech violation.
Mike Gomez
