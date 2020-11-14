That’s not true, Rick. The Preamble states that an overriding purpose of the U.S. Constitution is to promote the general welfare, indicating that issues such as poverty, housing, food and other economic and social welfare issues facing the citizenry were of central concern to the framers.
Mike Gomez
Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That’s what we are owed. The opportunity to succeed. The opportunity to fail. The opportunity to help others. We the people, not we the government. Where does it stop? Do we get a house given to us, a car, a phone? Is it really given or taken from another. This country was founded on liberty. We fought the tyranny, and won. Let’s not become one. The government has zero business in health care period.
Rick Dockery
Why is Texas continuing to be led by the nose when it comes to Paxton? Why does he think that killing the ACA, especially now during the coronavirus pandemic, is what the majority of Texans want? This is governing? Wikipedia says that “Good governance” implies that mechanisms function in a way that allows the executives (the “agents”) to respect the rights and interests of the stakeholders (the “principals”), in a spirit of democracy.”
Is this what we’re getting from people like Paxton? Are you kidding me? This is all about power, not governing ... keeping the people’s needs under your thumb, not in your sight. Because, if you keep the majority of Texans under your thumb, you — the minority — can stay in charge. Stand by. Change in Texas has started.
We’re not done yet. It will take as long as it takes, but Texas WILL change for the better. Your days are numbered.
Joyce Drost
I mean, this is Paxton. A literal criminal. As long as he kowtows to the party line, he will keep power and won’t go to jail. It’s classic corruption. The bigger issue is that voters allow it.
Grace Butler
