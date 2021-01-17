The county may need to consider using volunteers for both managing phone calls and wait lists as well as giving vaccines. There are lots of retired county employees, healthcare workers and others who can give vaccines. There are many people who can handle wait lists, such as those who volunteer to phone banks and keep track of voter lists. There are retired administrators and supervisors who could organize these people thus freeing up current staff. We don’t want to just sit here and be unprepared
Pat Tally
97 more cases today one more death. Please public officials try harder to get the doses we need and make some kind of list that people can get on so it won't just word of mouth when there is a vaccine being given.
Charlotte Bues
Online comments on ‘Letter: Representative Cloud should explain why he did not wear a mask' from Jan. 15
He refused to wear a mask for the same reason other Republicans refused to wear a mask. Not wearing a mask demonstrates his loyalty to Donald Trump even if it means putting others at risk.
Willie Ellis
It is interesting that a rep not wearing a mask is the focal point Mr. Meador wrote about if indeed he thought the protest at the Capitol was actually an insurrection. If I thought my life may be in danger from violent aggression, a mask would likely be far down my list of priorities. Seems a silly thing to attack our honorable, hardworking Congressman about. There are plenty of other things going on in our country right now needing attention much more important than if someone did or did not wear a mask at a time of a national incident.
Jackie Gloor
Very true, Jackie.
Henry Pongratz
It is a focal point since three representatives tested positive for COVID-19 after the incident. The direct correlation is unknown. After the Capitol police escorted hundreds of representatives to a secure room, Nancy Pelosi said everyone should be wearing masks (standard protocol) and sent someone to provide masks to those who did not have one. In defiance about half of the Republican legislators did not don a mask....Several WH super-spreading have taken place prior to the incident. COVID-19 precaution ranks high on my list.
Mike Gomez
No surprise Joel. He seems to have no problem ignoring facts and helping Trump perpetuate his twisted agenda.
Glen Ullman
