Online comments on “Victoria County approves designation of reinvestment zone at port” from June 8
Based on this article, it sounds like citizens asking for a public hearing and that going on deaf ears. A public hearing at a time of day when most people aren’t at work would likely allow more people to voice concerns and have those concerns addressed.
Terri Low
Online comments on ‘Guest Column: Of geese, ganders and court-packers’ from June 2
Could not agree more Mr. Keeling. Thanks. Considering the peculiar circumstances involved seating the last few Supreme Court Justices with a simple majority vote, as well as the same method being used for the seating of scores of other judicial nominees, with out an inkling of care for the perception created by their failure to search out and reject nominees that are unable to display a semblance of an a-political stance, I can see the need to at least threaten with the 2021 Judiciary act. I just wish the Dems could muster those last two votes to make the threat more credible.
Glen Ullman
I love your columns.
Mike Gomez
Online comments on ‘’Mosquitoes ‘They’re really bad out there’: How Victoria County limits mosquito populations’ from May 28
The trucks have sprayed down our road. I think all the mosquitoes from our front yard just migrate to our back yard.
Jacob Alvarez
Fireflies are active in the evening hours and night like mosquitoes. I would suppose that they would be affected by the fogging also.
Roy McLaurin
I hadn’t thought of that, but I have noticed a lot less fireflies over the years. I wonder if we’re inadvertently killing them off.
Jacob Alvarez
