This is all very heartwarming, but totally ignores an even larger issue that won’t be covered in any documentation from Virtus. That would be how the mysterious and likely illegal contractor selection process and subsequent very shady looking project management came about, and what’s become of the lady who was in charge? Why was the airport commission left out and told to “stay out of it”? In my opinion, and that of many others, this whole thing stinks of corruption, bribery, kickbacks and Good Ol’ Boys and Girls; in other words, business as usual. That’s what we want looked into by independent law enforcement. Why hasn’t it been? Three guesses, and the first two don’t count.
Glenn Wilson
So Kevin Janak is a noble compassionate soul protecting a contractor during a personal loss. Or is he using it as a cover for delaying information that he promised for months was almost complete. In one stroke he becomes immune from criticism and deflects attention away from his fumbling, stalling tactics. The problem is, I know personally how Kevin Janak treats people who are powerless. Compassion is the last word I would use.
Rick Collie
Carl, the words “I answered” provide a clue to your problem of a flood of spam calls. Also, not knowing that it was your sister-in-law calling suggests that you’re referring to a land-line with no caller ID. Answering spam calls is an invitation to send you even more. Don’t answer calls from numbers you don’t recognize. If your phone doesn’t have caller ID, get an answering machine that does so callers can identify themselves, and you can decide to pick up or not.
Glenn Wilson
One of the latest IOS updates gave me the remedy for annoying calls. All incoming calls not in my contacts are immediately routed to a recent call list that I can respond to or block and delete. I don’t get as much as a ring. But I don’t have a landline.
Michael Gomez
