Having more information is almost always better.
Whether it be the results from a medical test, your kid’s less than stellar report card or honest feedback from your boss, we need to know.
It may not be the news you want to hear, but often times, it’s the information we most need.
That’s why Crossroads residents should welcome a new, grant-funded study that will give another look at the environmental footprint of a multimillion-dollar project to widen and deepen the Matagorda Ship Channel. The new study, which is funded by a grant from the Matagorda Bay Mitigation Trust, will be conducted by researchers at the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies at Texas A&M University — Corpus Christi.
The grant-funded study will review the findings of a report conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as well as potential impacts to seagrass and oyster habitat, bay circulation, salinity, groundwater, turbidity, proposed dredge spoil placement and mercury contamination.
That previous Corps report has drawn criticism from some environmental advocates and experts, who say it severely lacks the necessary context and details about the massive project.
There’s already a lot of money invested in the Matagorda Ship Channel expansion project, but we should not be afraid to dig a bit deeper.
The channel project is moving forward thanks to a $225-million pledge from Max Midstream, which is involved in a $1-billion project to make the Port of Calhoun a major oil export center.
Make no mistake, such an improvement could bring much needed jobs and economic vitality to the region.
But to thoroughly weigh the pros and cons, we first have to make sure we have all the available information.
The grant-funded study, in theory, will do more than uncover some interesting trivia about oysters, seaweed and some underwater dirt.
It could tell us about the project’s potential impact on the local fish and oyster industry and the region’s ability to weather future hurricanes.
It could also shed more light on the effects of mercury in soils contaminated by a former nearby Alcoa plant, which has been designated as a superfund site.
And if the study only supports the previous Corps report, then residents can be that much more assured they are acting as good environmental stewards.
It may be silly to some to hold up a billion-dollar project in the interest of a single bay and its nearby communities.
But in those communities, there are residents who have supported their families for generations with the bay’s fish and oysters.
For many who have grown up in the area, Matagorda Bay has blessed them with an immeasurable natural beauty that is sadly all too vulnerable.
We cannot close our eyes and turn our backs on those residents by saying their home and heritage are forfeit to progress.
We owe it to them to take another look.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.