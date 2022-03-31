Members of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission voted this month to defer any decision to block commercial oyster harvesting in three key bays along the Gulf Coast.
While this is not a perfect solution, it at least does not smell like a rotting fish. Rather, as Commission Chairman Arch “Beaver” Aplin said, the board merely had “stopped the bleeding” of the reef areas.
The controversial, and unexpected, decision — declining to permanently close three bays to oystermen or to designate them as protected areas — gives officials a chance to actually solve the problem, or, at least, try to do so.
The board relied on an existing “traffic light” policy that limits harvesting of oyster beds at times, like now, when the critical reefs are vulnerable. But it leaves the door open to more revenue for oystermen, who rely on the bivalve mollusks for their livelihoods, when conditions improve.
Oysters not only are a revenue stream for those who harvest them, but they’re also nature’s water filter, which is why the issue has become so contentious. One oyster alone can filter over 2 gallons of water each hour. Multiply that by the thousands of oysters on a reef, and you can see why they’re so valuable and important to a sustainable future.
Oystermen need to make a living, certainly, though environmentalists say that goes against the good of others who like to use the waters in Ayres, Carlos and Mesquite bays. But this is one disagreement that could have a fair solution.
Parks and Wildlife staff had recommended closing the three bays to commercial oystermen, noting overwhelming support in a survey of interested parties. Staff contended the oyster reefs were threatened by overharvesting. To this point, the agency earlier shut down oyster beds in Galveston, San Antonio, Aransas and Matagorda bays throughout the 2021-22 oyster season, citing the lack of market-size oysters found when officials pulled sample dredges from those areas.
The issue is not one of oystermen versus environmentalists. It’s not that simple. Both sides have valid points and needs.
People must earn livings and feed families. And sport and recreational boaters and fishers deserve to have a clean habitat to enjoy the beauty found in Texas waterways and coastlines.
Some solutions to this dilemma found elsewhere include opening numerous oyster reefs for harvest so no one area is overfished and all areas remain sustainable. Another involves the state requiring oystermen to reseed their oyster beds. Used shells could be sterilized and returned to the oyster beds, where young seed oysters will find a place to grow anew.
Once such practices are put into place, their costs don’t have to be so steep. But, for instance, setting up a shell recycling program will take money and time. The state, nonprofit environmental groups and even restaurants and grocers could help with the recycling effort.
By kicking the can down the road, Parks and Wildlife administrators gave themselves time to find a solution. Now, they must not squander this time so all sides involved can find a positive outcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.