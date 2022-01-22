The referees who officiate youth athletics in the Crossroads are an essential community resource.
Unfortunately, they are also in short supply these days.
Whether you're a student athlete, parent or just a fan, you know just how important youth sports are to the Crossroads.
These are events that can pack local stadiums with potentially thousands. For many, attending a game is the highlight of their week.
Among students, the games serve as an opportunity for schools to promote school pride and camaraderie.
And for the athletes themselves, games are a culmination of a season or entire student career dedicated to their respective sport. These kids work incredibly hard, and we owe them an opportunity to show off their hard work when it's their time to shine.
But if we don't have referees, none of that is possible.
Right now, many of our local youth sports are suffering a serious drop in available referees.
The Victoria chapter for baseball officials has lost 10 members, resulting in a 52% drop. Basketball has dropped 25%, and softball is down 18%.
Other sports, like football, are seeing declines in the number of referees as their average age continues to increase. The average age of Texas Association of Sports Officials is 48.4.
Officials say the COVID-19 pandemic and fan conduct are two main reasons that referees are getting harder to come by.
On an individual basis, there's not a lot to do to mitigate the pandemic than get vaccinated and follow other protocols recommended by public health officials. Hopefully, people will increasingly follow those protocols, and we will someday put COVID-19 in our rearview mirror.
But we can make a note to be polite, respectful and just simply civil at games to give our referees an easier time.
We all have heard those stories of the nightmare coach or parent who went ballistic at the referee. The stories might be funny to some, but they're probably not that funny to the referees, who are just trying to do their job.
"One problem we have with retaining officials is obviously the treatment we get from the players, coaches and fans,” said Ronnie Baines, the Southwest Regional scheduler for the Houston football chapter. “Our younger officials just starting out, there’s some abuse they endure. They go, ‘What, no. I can’t do this. I’m not built for this.’”
If anyone has complaints about how a referee is doing their job, there's a simple solution. Sign up and do the job yourself. You just might find the experience rewarding.
And consider this. Yes, referees are paid for their time, but with all that goes into the job, it's probably not about the money for most of them.
Referees spend hours outside games studying rules, and they attend local and state meetings. They also are often required to drive long distances.
More likely, it's the referees' own love for the game that keeps bringing them back to a job that sometimes pays below minimum wage when it's all said and done. Many are former athletes themselves who want to give back to their sport.
And as such, we shouldn't make an already difficult and underpaid job that much harder, especially considering they are doing work vital for our kids and communities.
If we want to continue the lifeblood of youth sports in our community, we need to recognize the dedication and hard work of our referees. And we need to make every effort to make their jobs easier.
