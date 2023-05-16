Eleanor Roosevelt once said that well-behaved women seldom make history. For women who advocate for their causes, there is often a price to pay. When men are assertive and passionate, they are called leaders. When women do the same, they are often called other names, and occasionally, vulgar names.
In a perfect world, women like Diane Wilson would be regarded as a well-behaved woman. After all, the 74-year-old native of Seadrift has advocated for clean water for more than 40 years.
As an introverted young girl, she read voraciously and loved to write when she wasn’t on a shrimp boat. She’s a fourth generation fisher-woman, and the water is sacred to her. Generations of her family depended on the water for their livelihoods. Her best thinking and creativity come when she’s on the water.
As a young woman shrimp boat captain, she’d heard that her beloved Calhoun County was the most polluted county in the nation. This scared her, but it also sparked an unstoppable, unrelenting drive to clean up the bays and to prevent future pollution of the water. She would have to overcome her shyness and become a leader, and she did.
She’s spent most of her life improving water quality and holding polluters accountable. She’s worked with conservationists, fishermen and women, commercial seafood interests and lawyers to become what one adversary called a “force of nature.”
There were times, though, that she acted alone, heeding her conscience and practicing civil disobedience. She’s had multiple hunger strikes on her own boat, to help the world pay attention to preserving our natural resources. One time, while on a hunger strike on her boat, a group of men brought a boat alongside Diane’s boat. She overheard the men talking about that “crazy woman”, and how they would persuade her to stop her hunger strike. The group of men were from a petrochemical company. When they attempted to persuade her to leave, she politely declined. The group’s deriding her as a crazy woman only increased her commitment to the water.
Occasionally, her nonviolent protests would land her in a jail, where she could reflect and plan her next actions to stop desecration of bays and estuaries. Once, she even attempted to sink her own shrimp boat to draw attention to what she was fighting for. She’s been knocked down, but always got back up to fight for her cause.
Her irrepressible energy and advocacy led to “zero discharge” commitments from Alcoa and Formosa Plastics in 1994. She would monitor the water quality herself, and collected contaminants that were placed in the bays by chemical plants. When state environmental leaders refused to act, Diane would act.
Most recently, after she felt that state environmental agencies were turning a blind eye to plastic pellets and other contaminants that Formosa was releasing into the bays, she helped bring a lawsuit against Formosa Plastics. The Clean Water Act and Formosa’s permits prohibited the discharge of “floating solids or visible foam in other than trace amounts”, and required Formosa to report violations. These discharges, unreported by Formosa, contaminated waters that are important to commercial and recreational fishing, and important to birds, turtles and aquatic species.
As a witness, she recounted what had happened. Federal Judge Kenneth Hoyt conducted a week long trial, and after he heard the evidence of unreported discharges, he entered a scathing ruling. He then set a hearing on the issue of punitive damages. Soon after, Formosa settled the case by paying $50 million that is now being utilized for many local environmental projects, one being to build a sustainable fishery cooperative for local fishermen and women. The settlement also required zero discharge of plastics and required monitoring and enforcement of any further plastic pollution of the bays and estuaries. This helped conserve our natural resources and helped Formosa be a better neighbor in Calhoun County. Formosa remains a profitable company and an important employer in Calhoun County.
One facet of her advocacy is knowing the issues and studying objective data. She’s not opposed to industry or economic development. She knows about the importance of jobs, but she also knows that conservation and clean water actually help keep people employed. She also knows that petrochemical companies can make profits without polluting our water and air. Being good stewards of our natural resources is not inconsistent with financial success.
As Texas is trying to diversify its power grid, Dow announced that it will be constructing four new generation nuclear reactors to generate power near Seadrift. Weaning Texas off coal and other fossil fuels is important. At the same time, Dow will be well served to listen to the voice of Diane Wilson, who can offer input and guidance to help avoid catastrophic discharge of nuclear waste.
She’s also found time to advocate against using torture as means for extracting information, echoing Sen. John McCain’s passionate opposition. When asked what causes she takes on, she said that her conscience is her guide. If she thinks she can be effective, she says yes. If not, she says no. And her track record is one of effectiveness, having been featured in books and films. This year, the Goldman Environmental Prize for North America was bestowed on Seadrift, Texas’ own Diane Wilson.
“Each one of us has a special something that we’re meant to do,” she said. “Sometimes it might feel uncomfortable, but if we dig deep, we’ll find a way for our true self to come out,” she added.
An optimist, she says she has faith in the “energy and intelligence” of her fellow citizens. She says her life is proof that even things that seem impossible can come to pass. Material wealth isn’t important to her, but seeing the world change for the better is. She says that her commitment to our world is “spiritual” and that what she does is her calling.
When asked about times of difficulty, she shared about the time a lawyer had abandoned her and switched sides, leaving her bereft and bewildered. She decided to take her boat out on the bay at midnight, and sat alone for two hours under the night sky. When she pulled up anchor, her conscience told her it was time to start all over and to persevere. The hurt in her heart turned into the fuel for her advocacy.
Of course she’s been the subject of threats, attacks and abuse, but she says her conscience is her friend. Since she’s received so many accolades from environmental and conservation groups, it is a logical question to ask if any of her former adversaries ever expressed appreciation for her work. She hesitated, but then shared this story. At a meeting after the federal lawsuit, she described what she called the “suits,” men sent there to negotiate with her. This time, a woman was with the men. She went up to Diane Wilson and said “You are very persistent.” Diane thanked her. Then the woman asked this question: “Can I hug you?”
Lives like that of Diane Wilson can be lives that every one of us can live, if we choose the path that our hearts and our faith tell us to pursue. As for Diane Wilson, “I am not afraid of death” and while she’s happy at the things that she’s helped accomplish, she says she’s not retiring anytime soon. Our bays and estuaries still need her.