Editor, the Advocate:
Doctor’s Day 2023
We are extremely blessed to have a vast array of exceptional physicians providing dedicated service to our hospital and our community. They do this every day, at all hours, often sacrificing personal time away from their families to ensure patients receive the focused attention and care that they are needing.
Our physicians lead through their expertise, skill and experience, but also lead in compassion, empathy, and communication. There is a sense of responsibility and togetherness with a commitment to patients, whether they are local or have traveled from afar.
I’ve been in healthcare for over 30 years in multiple facilities and states, and there is a unique culture you will find among our medical staff – excellent skill, dedicated service and compassionate bedside manner demonstrated every day. Citizens Medical Center physicians, nurses and staff work as a team, showing respect for each other in a strong collaboration focused on patient safety, great clinical outcomes and an exceptional patient experience.
We are committed to our community’s health and ensuring our physicians have what then need through a continuous investment in new specialties, state-of-the-art technologies, top-of-the-line ancillary services and an engaged, trained experienced medical team.
To our doctors: We are so thankful today and every day for your commitment to our hospital and patients. It’s our privilege to recognize, celebrate and honor you.
Happy Doctor’s Day,
Mike Olson, CEO Citizens Medical Center, Victoria