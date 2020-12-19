As we inch closer to 2021, we need to set a serious resolution for us and our readers — we will be more civil in our discussions in the coming year.
You have to admit we as a society have not been very nice to one another in our shared opinions in letters to the editor or comments on social media. Many have taken every opportunity to trample over anyone who has a differing opinion. They are quick to call names and throw out “facts” that have been proven wrong many times over or offer opinions on topics that have no credible facts to back them up. Remember just because you read something on social media or you hear your neighbor telling another neighbor, does not make it true.
Civil discourse works to build relations, not tear them apart.
Victoria’s Mayor Rawley McCoy could not have said it better in a September interview.
“You don’t learn to understand people until you actually have a conversation,” he said. “It doesn’t mean just sitting down and having a cursory conversation with somebody; it means sitting down and having a deep conversation.”
We can do that with letters to the editor as well as social media posts.
We encourage our readers to engage in discussions of current events on the local, state, national and international levels. But we also want the discussions to be civil and factual. We want our readers to answer another reader’s discussion, with factual rebuttal, but without name calling.
We want our readers to understand that just because you do not agree with an opinion does not automatically make that opinion wrong.
We learn by listening and reading opinions that are different from ours. We may not change our opinion, but at least we have a better understanding of the opposing side’s thoughts and facts.
As social media becomes a more popular platform to respond to comments, let’s stop and think about what we want to say instead of popping off a one or two word response that usually has negative intent.
Over the past decade or so we have noticed people are less likely to respond in a constructive means to an opposing opinion. We want to begin to return to meaningful conversation.
It is not a Polly-Anna pie-in-the-sky dream, it is a real doable task.
This coming year, we ask our readers of the print newspaper as well as the digital and social media platforms to think before responding, to be civil in your responses and not immediately start name calling and filling the space with nonfactual rhetoric.
We, as your community newspaper, have the responsibility to create a platform, whether in print or on social media, where our readers can have civil, meaningful discussions.
We accept that responsibility and take it seriously.
But you, our readers, have to take it seriously as well.
We monitor the social media comments. We respond to comments when needed. We also can hide or delete comments if we determine them to go against our guidelines or are offensive.
We also check the facts and sourcing given in letters. If we cannot verify a reader’s claims, we contact the reader and ask for the source of this information.
We know everyone is entitled to their opinion, but that opinion needs to be backed up by facts.
To make sure we all understand the resolution for this year. Here are the guidelines we follow to have a more meaningful, civil discussion:
- Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
- Keep comments factual. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
- Don’t threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated
- Transparency. Your full name is required.
- Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
- Be Proactive. Use the ‘Report’ link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
- Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks
-
