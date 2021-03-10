There was little doubt that the 75th annual Victoria Livestock Show would look different than usual this year because of the pandemic.
Then freezing temperatures and power outages sent contestants scrambling.
The four Miori siblings, members of Nursery's 4-H club, went to great lengths to keep their 100 chickens safe, moving a 60-square-foot chicken cage indoors, lining it with tarps and using propane heaters to keep the animals warm as temperatures dropped 10 degrees in 20 minutes.
Other contestants filled up on water at their grandparents' house to make sure their hogs stayed at weight or cared for newborn calves born in the middle of the freeze.
Despite all of this year's challenges, Robin Janecka, the show's publicity chair, said she had little doubt that the show would go on.
"The only reason we would have canceled the show is if the city or the state told us we had to shut down," Janecka said. "These 300 to 500 kids have put so much into these projects that it’s devastating to cancel something like this."
The show's organizers adapted. Public attendance was limited and exhibitors and their animals stayed at the arena only long enough for their animals to be judged.
With local meat processing plants experiencing months-long delays due to the pandemic, all animals auctioned this year had to be sent off for resale, Janecka said. Ordinarily, exhibitors have the choice to keep or donate the meat.
The show was streamed on Facebook Live and the auction was held virtually, which Janecka said went pretty smoothly. The high bids were lower than usual, she said, possibly because the auction lacked the excitement of an in-person crowd, but the online format allowed someone to bid all the way from Indiana.
Some things, however, remained the same. Janecka said that the cold weather made it harder for some competitors, especially those showing hogs, to meet the minimum weight requirements. One ag teacher asked if the show's organizers would lower the requirements. But Janecka said they felt it was important to keep the usual standards in place.
"The rules are in place for a reason, not only in the livestock show but in everyday life," Janecka said. "If you want to get a participation trophy, you’re in the wrong project."
In other words, just like the full-time ranchers who had to bust ice in water troughs, the show's exhibitors had to press forward even in adverse conditions. Those are the life lessons the show teaches youth in the Crossroads, in good years and in bad.
While it was disappointing not to be able to enjoy many of the show's usual festivities, the organizers had to strike a balance of allowing kids to compete while keeping the community safe.
Their efforts show that it is possible, although difficult, to carry on beloved traditions like the Victoria Livestock Show even in the midst of challenging circumstances.
"There were a lot of disappointing things, but the safety and health of our society is foremost," Janecka said.
We couldn't put it any better.
Like the show's exhibitors and organizers, we all need to press on, both in good times and in bad.
