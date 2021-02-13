Awww, Valentine’s Day, where everyone’s thoughts turn to the love they feel for their significant other. They work hard to make the day special to tell one another how they feel, to do good deeds and shower one another with gifts to say “I love you” or “I am thinking of you.”
Valentine’s Day is a multi-billion-dollar business with Americans expected to spend $21 billion this year, that is down $6 billion from last year. Worldwide, about $50 billion is expected to be spent, according to statista.com.
For florists it is their busiest day of the year turning out millions of fresh bouquets, according to the Society of American Florists.
With life turned upside down from the pandemic this year, how will this Valentine’s day be different?
In recent surveys, Wallethub.com reports, 73 % of Americans said it is important to celebrate this year given the pandemic.
But 48 % of adults surveyed said they do not plan to celebrate this year.
For the past year, as families have quarantined or have had to curb their travels and have spent more time at home, stories of renewed love and respect for their partners have emerged from the darkness of the pandemic. As couples work through having new responsibilities to share – such as homeschooling their children or planning family staycations or sharing work- at-home duties they are seeing their spouses in a different light.
In all fairness, the pandemic has also brought on extra stress in marriages as well as families struggle with finances, job loss and being in quarantine together.
The Kinsey Institute recently published a study that showed the pandemic has brought many changes to relationships as families are forced to live in much closer continual contact because of the pandemic.
Of 1,117 married people surveyed early in the pandemic, most reported a positive impact on their marriage.
Consider some of these stats: 74% said the pandemic strengthened their marriage and 82% said it made them feel more committed to their marriage. Also, 63% said the pandemic was stressing their family, 54% said it was testing their marriage; 20% agreed it was causing them to question their marriage and 16% agreed it was causing them to think about separation or divorce.
It is too early to know if the pandemic has spurred more marriages or divorces. The numbers for both are about the same in Victoria County. For example, 612 marriage licenses were issued in the county last year, the previous year, 730 were issued and in 2015, 792 were issued, according to information from the county clerk’s office.
For divorces, last year, 388 divorce petitions were filed, while in 2019, 379 were filed. In 2015, 451 were filed, according to information from the district clerk’s office.
Without talking to each couple, we do not know the role the pandemic played in their marriage or divorce plans. Also, keep in mind the courts were closed for two months at the beginning of the pandemic.
What does all this mean for Valentine’s Day?
It means we should consider the importance of our spouses or significant others daily and not wait for the one day a year that is set aside for lovers.
We need to tell them how we feel daily. It does not have to be a big production. A simple smile, a nice hug or maybe even a “thank you” or “you are special” comment will help.
We can help them with a big chore or task around the house or maybe even do a small task that needs to be completed, without being prompted to do so.
Simple notes left on the refrigerator door, bathroom counter or in their home office can bring a smile to the spouse’s face. It does not take long to write the note or find a simple emoji that expresses your feelings.
A random bouquet of flowers when it is least expected will also do the trick.
The options are limitless. Taking the time to do the simple expression of love will mean the world to your spouse.
The pandemic has taught us a lot of things, but the most pressing is life is precious, and we never know how long we have to spend with loved ones. We need to remember to make the most of each day with one another.
We need to make each day Valentine’s Day.
