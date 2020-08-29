Education is the most important investment we will ever make in ourselves and our children.
The country’s entire education system is in transition as it works to determine the best way to educate students during the pandemic.
Victoria, for example, chose to have all of its about 14,000 students learn from home for the first three weeks of the school year, then after Labor Day those whose parents choose, will go back to the campuses to learn in person, while the others who choose to stay home will continue to learn remotely.
Just as school was about to start only about half of the parents had told the district their children will return to the classroom.
The district needs to hear from all parents so it can prepare for the rest of the year.
During this pandemic, parents ultimately have the final decision of where their children are educated — at home or in the classrooms.
But they need to use extreme caution when making the decision because their children’s health and safety are involved.
It is not an easy choice to make. Parents want their children to be well educated, but they also want them to be healthy and safe from the coronavirus.
Many students have preexisting health issues that make it unsafe for them to return to in-school classes. In most cases like this, the decision for them to learn remotely is an easy one to make.
But some parents, while they are concerned for the health of their children, have no choice but to send the children back to classroom settings because both parents have to work, their homes don’t have the necessary resources to operate the computers for remote learning or they do not have computers for their children to learn with.
Some students, an estimated 750, have not received electronic devices from the district and cannot afford devices that are compatible with the district’s. They will be behind their classmates and will have to struggle to catch up when they go to the classroom setting or do finally receive the equipment.
The district has 3,480 computers and 1,200 hot spots on order. The equipment is not expected to arrive until the end of September.
Some of the delay is related to “Operation Connectivity” from the Governor’s office and coordinated through the Texas Education Agency. The district was given indication they would bulk order technology for districts in anticipation for the start of the year, school superintendent Quintin Shepherd said recently.
But in the meantime, education keeps moving forward.
Sending students back to the school buildings increases their risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
We have already seen area schools that are doing in-class instruction report cases of the virus in students and employees.
Research shows children are not as susceptible to the virus as adults, but they do catch it and do carry the germs.
Some students learn better in the structured environment of a classroom and away from the distractions of their homes.
All these elements are weighing on the shoulders of parents who only want the best for the children.
Fortunately for Victoria, people have stepped forward to help.
The C3 Victory Church converted an unused room for students who do not have Wi-Fi at home to use to do their daily school lessons. The use is free.
Victoria ISD Education Foundation and DE Webworks have partnered to host an equipment drive to collect useable computers, tablets and hot spots. As the equipment is donated, it is determined to be useable and then cleaned up for reuse and given to the school district.
Daycare services offer, for a fee, places for students to come during the day for classes. It offers a safe location for the students while their parents are at work. The YMCA, for example, offers rooms on weekdays where students can sign in remotely to their classroom and do their work. The rooms are divided by age.
The need for similar services for students and parents continues to grow as parents weigh their options and concerns about their children’s health and education.
In the coming days as parents decide how their children will be educated this year, they need to take their family situation into account and think about their children’s health and education.
