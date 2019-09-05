Editor, the Advocate:
I, as a student of the first Victoria Ready training, would like to be the first to congratulate each and every agency involved with this program. The agencies are: Emergency Management, Victoria Police Department, Victoria Fire Department, Victoria County Sheriff Office, Gulf Bend Center and Victoria County Fire Marshal.
If you think for one minute you are ready for a crisis situation, whether it be a hurricane, fire, active shooter, flood or any other thing, you are in for a big surprise. The professionals who taught these classes live and sleep dedicated first responders. We as citizens take so much for granted without realizing how much effort and specialized training these folks go through. I hope I can retain at least some of what was taught.
Thank you so much, Victoria Ready, and I urge people who care to sign up for their next classes.
Tommy Tucker, Victoria
